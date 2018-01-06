CBS Orders Second Season of 'Young Sheldon'

PASADENA (CNS) - CBS announced Saturday that it has ordered a second season of ``Young Sheldon,'' television's second most-watched comedy.

"'Young Sheldon' has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it's been on the air,'' CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said.

"While the show's DNA is clearly rooted in 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Young Sheldon' has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast."

The prequel to "The Big Bang Theory" about 9-year-old science and mathematics genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) growing up in East Texas in 1989 averaged 15.621 million viewers through Sunday, sixth among all series and fifth among entertainment programs, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen.

The announcement was made in connection with CBS' portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, which is being held in Pasadena.