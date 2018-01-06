CBS Orders Second Season of 'Young Sheldon'

'Den of Thieves' star Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson tries to reignite the late-night wars with a crash course in talking smack.
'Superstore' star America Ferrera will spend 2018 not only creating awareness about the sexual harassment problem in Hollywood through the new organization 'Time's Up'... she'll also be creating a baby!
'Anderson Cooper 360' host Anderson Cooper discusses U.S. politics, international politics, and why he walked out of 'Star Wars' after just 45 minutes.
The unofficial ambassador to North Korea Dennis Rodman shares the nature of his conversations with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
'Black Mirror' director Jodie Foster used to love her fantasy league but this year 'Trumplandia' took up too much of her time.
Adam Driver and Stephen reenact a scene from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' with figurines from the franchise.
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Nick Jonas shares a snippet of his and Jack Black's on-set 'Jumanji' collaboration.
Tom Hanks studied Nixon-era attacks on the freedom of the press for 'The Post,' and comments on how it compares to the current state of government-media relations.
Living legend Mark Hamill appreciates the loyal fanbase of Star Wars so much that he has given them a name.