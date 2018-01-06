Truck flies off I-5 near Mission Bay

Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $570 million after no winning tickets were sold for the $460 million drawing Wednesday.
The San Diego Padres sent infielder Yangervis Solarte to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for prospects Edward Olivares and Jared Carkuff, and also signed two pitchers.
La Jolla is a premiere vacation destination nestled along seven miles of the Pacific Ocean coastline and the hub for global marine research.
The wait is over! The acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton" opened at the San Diego Civic Theatre Saturday afternoon.
A San Diego State professor discriminated against a white student because of her race, investigators from the California attorney general's office found.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.5 cents Saturday to $3.172, one day after rising 2.1 cents.
Two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.