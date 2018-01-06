Truck flies off I-5 near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A truck flew off Interstate 5 near Mission Bay Saturday, possibly after being run off the freeway.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on southbound I-5 north of SeaWorld Drive, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

Paramedics were sent to the scene, but it was unclear whether the driver of the truck was injured.

Dispatchers received calls about a Subaru driver attempting to run other vehicles off the roadway prior to the crash, according to the CHP.