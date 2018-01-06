Wife of Pulse Gunman Said He Told Her 'This is My Target' in Det - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wife of Pulse Gunman Said He Told Her 'This is My Target' in Detailed Statement

Updated: Jan 6, 2018 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.