San Diego gas prices on the rise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego gas prices on the rise

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.5 cents Saturday to $3.172, one day after rising 2.1 cents.

The average price is 5.9 cents more than one week ago, seven-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, and 33.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen 10 of the past 11 days, increasing 8.7 cents.

