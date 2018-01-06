Residents affected by Lilac Fire prepare for Winter storm

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rain is headed to San Diego and people affected by the Lilac Fire are preparing for the worst.

Just a month ago, thousands of people in North County were running from the flames, but now they are gearing up for a Winter storm that could cause more damage to the region - but help is available.

Free sandbags, fiber rolls and instructional brochures are available at a county facility in Bonsall for those who live in and around the burn area of the Lilac Fire, which blackened 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures after erupting in the Pala area on Dec. 7.

The Erosion Control Homeowners Assistance Center at 2370 Pala Road is generally open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, though its hours are subject to change. Department of Public Works employees are available there to advise people on how to protect their homes and yards and can make site visits to inspect and assess individual properties.

The sacks and sand with which to fill them are available at the following locations (members of the public are asked to bring their own shovels):

-- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita;

-- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard;

-- 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook;

-- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook;

-- 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook;

-- Lakeside River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside;

-- 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain;

-- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley;

-- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center;

-- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs.

In addition, bags only -- no sand -- are available at the following sites:

-- 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos;

-- 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido;

-- 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido;

