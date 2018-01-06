Innovate 8: Students explore oceanography and climatology

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) – La Jolla is a premiere vacation destination nestled along seven miles of the Pacific Ocean coastline and the hub for global marine research.

Recognized as one of the largest research piers in the world, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier is also a magnificent classroom where students from Western Center Academy are discovering the wonders of oceanography and climatology.

SCOPE’ – Scripps Community Outreach for Public Education – pairs youngsters with graduate students and volunteers from UC San Diego to foster an appreciation of the scientific process.

Since its inception in 2001, SCOPE has mentored thousands of youngster and visitors from around the globe – inspiring the pursuit of education in scientific fields and a deep respect four our environment.

