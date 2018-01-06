Powerball jumps to $570M after no winning tickets sold

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $570 million after no winning tickets were sold for the $460 million drawing Wednesday.

The winning numbers selected Wednesday night were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number was 12.

Saturday night's drawing is the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The $570 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $348 million.