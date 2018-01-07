Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ With Emilia Cl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ With Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington and Lost: Report

Updated: Jan 7, 2018 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.