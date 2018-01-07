Ben Affleck Rides His Motorcycle Hands-Free, Embraces His Inner Batman

Great minds! Demi Lovato and Olivia Munn haven’t let the winter blues get to them. The two stars have each flaunted their assets in the same sexy one-piece.
Netflix and chillin’! Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiancé, Brad Falchuk, had a cozy weekend day in on Saturday.
Still quite the Daredevil! Ben Affleck was spotted out on his motorcycle out in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Brad Pitt is a big follower of Khaleesi! Variety reports the A-lister bid a whopping $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke.
Pregnancy isn’t stopping Chrissy Teigen from slaying the red carpet! The 32-year-old model dazzled on Saturday night at The Art of Elysium presents John Legend’s HEAVEN event red carpet.
Stassi Schroeder is in hot water again. The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star is under fire after posting a controversial photo of herself with two friends to her Instagram Stories.
Selena Gomez is staying true to her roots! The 25-year-old actress and musician took to Instagram late Saturday night to share a photo of herself sitting on the steps of her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas.