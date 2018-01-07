Names of victim, suspect in Point Loma murder-suicide released

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police released the names of the victim and suspect in a murder-suicide in the Point Loma Heights area on Saturday.
Tiffani Kjeldergaard, 49 of San Diego was the victim found by police responding to a shooting call at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the apartment building at 2850 Adrian Street, said San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.
Officers found Kjeldergarrd lying in a hallway at the top of a stairway with multiple gunshot wounds, Holden said. They carried her to safety and began CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers searching the apartment building found Kenneth Everhart, 59, of San Diego just inside a second floor apartment, Holden said. He had a self- inflicted gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The preliminary investigation has shown that the suspect and the victim were in an argument when the suspect shot her multiple times," Holden said. "The suspect then shot himself. Detectives have not learned the reason for the argument."
