Woman hit and killed by car in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman hit and killed by car in North Park

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 17- year-old motorist in the North Park community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The woman was crossing southbound, mid-block, a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of University Avenue when she was struck by an eastbound Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old girl, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The woman was pronounced at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor in the crash, Heims said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.