Woman hit and killed by car in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 17- year-old motorist in the North Park community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
The woman was crossing southbound, mid-block, a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of University Avenue when she was struck by an eastbound Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old girl, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.
The woman was pronounced at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor in the crash, Heims said.
Pedestrian killed attempting to cross 3200 blk of University Ave. in North Park. pic.twitter.com/NGocz1PuAe— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) January 7, 2018
Six to 12 men attacked another group of people at a fire pit at Mission Beach, leaving two of the victims hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer said Sunday.
A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 17- year-old motorist in the North Park community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Police released the names of the victim and suspect in a murder-suicide in the Point Loma Heights area on Saturday.
With the first significant rainfall in months due early this week in the San Diego area, county officials have urged people in potentially at-risk locales -- notably, communities ravaged last month by a fast-moving wildfire near Camp Pendleton -- to take steps to protect their property.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $570 million after no winning tickets were sold for the $460 million drawing Wednesday.
The San Diego Padres sent infielder Yangervis Solarte to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for prospects Edward Olivares and Jared Carkuff, and also signed two pitchers.
La Jolla is a premiere vacation destination nestled along seven miles of the Pacific Ocean coastline and the hub for global marine research.
The wait is over! The acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton" opened at the San Diego Civic Theatre Saturday afternoon.
A San Diego State professor discriminated against a white student because of her race, investigators from the California attorney general's office found.