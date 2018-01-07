2 men hospitalized following Mission Beach assault

MISSION BEACH (CNS) - Six to 12 men attacked another group of people at a fire pit at Mission Beach, leaving two of the victims hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer said Sunday.
The assault occurred about 11:40 p.m. Saturday near the Mission Beach jetty, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the hand, right thigh and suffered a broken nose. A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, right hand and left calf, Heims said.
"Someone from the group at the fire pit took both victims to the hospital. The injuries to the victims are non-life threatening," he said.
"The suspects were described as wearing white tank tops and jean shorts."
