The children of Adopt 8 2017

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Adopt 8, we feature children who are considered "difficult to place" because they are older, or have special needs.  

This past year, wishes came true for several children featured on Adopt 8 who have been matched with a forever family, but many are still waiting to find a permanent home. 

In the last Adopt 8 of 2017, News 8's Marcella Lee, and photo-journalist Ann Marie Spaulding take a look back at the Adopt 8 children of 2017. 

We hope the new year brings a new start to the children who are still waiting to find a forever family. 

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U or visit click here to access the free orientation schedule.   

View more incredible Adopt 8 stories at the link below.  

 

