It Was a Billion Dollar Lottery Weekend With Just Two Winners

Television and film is uniting as stars gather at the Beverly Hilton in California for the 75th annual Golden Globes hosted by Seth Meyers.
Debra Messing called out E! about pay inequality Sunday night as she was interviewed by the network on the red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
It's been a billion-dollar lottery weekend after a lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a $559.7 million jackpot, just a day after another person won the Mega Millions Grand Prize of $450 million.
Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of fellow comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke, died Friday in Arkansas at the age of 86.
The wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen told the FBI hours after the June 2016 massacre that she knew her husband was planning "to do something bad,” according to authorities.
A elderly Canadian woman died earlier this week in the extreme cold after she went searching for her husband who had died of a heart attack while outside earlier that day unbeknownst to her.
Twitter released a statement Friday explaining why the company won’t block world leaders from its platform.
Move over dogs and cats — some of the most bizarre animals are becoming great pets to homeowners across America.