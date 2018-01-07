San Diegans stage rally in support of Iran protests

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Anti-government protests in Iran continue over economic conditions and lack of civil liberties.

Here in San Diego, dozens of protesters gathered Downtown on Sunday to show their support for the ongoing demonstrations.

"We are here to show our support for the protests inside Iran and to echo the voices of the protestors in Iran," said Bahram Maher who has family in Iran.

The demonstrations in Iran started Dec. 28 with protestors lashing out over the country's stagnant economy and the rising cost of living, but quickly developed into a broader outcry against the government. Hundreds have been arrested and at least 21 people have been killed.

"The conditions in Iran are so bad right now," said Parnian Sartip who was in Iran about a year ago.

She says young people there are struggling.

"They couldn't even go to school - any public school – because they needed to make a little money to just eat and not die in the streets," said Sartip.

"The government was promising the economic situation would get better, but nothing has changed for the ordinary people," said Maher.

Maher has family back in Iran.

"The government has shut down the social media," said Maher. "They are interrupting the internet in Iran, so we are just trying to echo that voice."

Some on Sunday said they are hopeful.

"The biggest achievement of the current uprising [is] the wall of fear has fallen down, so people are not afraid to address supreme leader and say 'you must go, we want freedom,'" said Darvish Ranjbar who has family in Iran.

