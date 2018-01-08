Reese Witherspoon ‘Cried 16 Times’ After Golden Globes Wins, Talks Introducing Oprah Winfrey (Exclusive)

Fans will see a whole new side to Ben and Erin Napier on the second season of Home Town -- thanks to someone pretty special.
For many celebrities, the night was just getting started when host Seth Meyers wrapped up the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Is it finally time? Keeping Up With the Kardashians is gearing up for a big announcement, but the question is – which one?
Jessica Alba missed out on Sunday night’s Golden Globes for something even more important! The 36-year-old actress and Honest Company founder took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son, Hayes Warren.
Jude Law went straight to the source before taking on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore! The 45-year-old British actor is playing a younger version of the veteran wizard in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel.
Being engaged is “so hot” right now! Paris Hilton and her new fiancé, Chris Zylka, attended HBO’s Golden Globes after party on Sunday night looking glam and glowing.
Rose McGowan was not impressed by Hollywood’s statement of solidarity at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. The 44-year-old actress and activist took to Twitter to slam the stars who attended the annual awards show wearing all-black.
New couple alert! It was hard to cover up the grins on Carmen Electra and Clifton Collins Jr.’s faces on Sunday night at the HBO Golden Globes after party.