President Trump ties DACA deal to border wall funding

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — President Trump is reportedly set to make a visit to San Diego to take a look at the border wall prototypes.

Before he does, Trump will attempt to make a deal with Democrats over DACA and border security.

Barriers and signs were put up last week because the president was actually due to arrive this week, however an appearance at the college football championship game Monday night has pushed his visit out to the beginning of February.

The president recently spoke on the matter:

"We want DACA to happen, but we also want great security for our country. So important," Trump said. "We want to stop the drugs from flowing in."

RELATED: Trump seeks $18 billion to extend border wall over 10 years

A recent report states that the multi-billion-dollar plan would build more than 700 miles of barriers. The border wall prototypes continue to be tested, even though no funding has been approved.

President Trump is expected to ask Congress for the money to build his wall in exchange to keep DACA.

"The American people do not want to spend billions of dollars on a wall," said Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

If Trump's proposal is approved this would add 700 miles of new replacement barriers, currently there are 654 miles of barriers - expanding it to over 1,000 miles.

The president has recently requested $18-billion to build a border wall with Mexico and is still facing resistance from Democrats who want the status of undocumented children addressed first.

DACA is a program that prevented the deportation of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

President Trump has ended the program - and their protected status will start expiring in March.

Trump said in the past there would be no new DACA deal without funding for his border wall.

But Democrats have been pushing for a permanent DACA solution in exchange for funding the government.

The current stopgap spending bill expires on Jan. 19.