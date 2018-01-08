3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire

A powerful storm is expected to roll in Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, with rain on the coast and snow possible in the mountains of San Diego County.
A powerful storm is expected to roll in Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, with rain on the coast and snow possible in the mountains of San Diego County.
A family awakened by a big blaze early Sunday morning had to rush to get 20 people out of their Rancho San Diego home.
The San Diego County Library has released its top 15 checkout list for 2017. See if your favorite books, e-books and DVDs from last year made the list.
A 72-year-old dementia patient who went missing in Ocean Beach is back with his family, San Diego police reported Monday.
How do you like your pizza? News 8 is taking you in the kitchen with a world-class pizza chef who's won several world championships and this just happens to be National Pizza Week. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Officine Buona Forchetta in Liberty Station with some of his secrets.
How do you like your pizza? News 8 is taking you in the kitchen with a world-class pizza chef who's won several world championships and this just happens to be National Pizza Week. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Officine Buona Forchetta in Liberty Station with some of his secrets.
January is National Soup Month and with rain on its way there's no better time to cozy up with a big bowl.
Dieting is one of the most common new year's resolutions and millions of people are trying to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle. But are any of the fad diets out there the answer?
President Trump is reportedly set to make a visit to San Diego to take a look at the border wall prototypes.
If you're sick of feeling sick - you're not alone. Flu cases in San Diego are spiking, but our misery has company - all across the country.