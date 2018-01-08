Clinical nutritionist discusses fad diets vs. forever diets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dieting is one of the most common new year's resolutions and millions of people are trying to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

But are any of the fad diets out there the answer?

Clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman visited Morning Extra to talk about the pros and cons of some of these diets.

It is estimated that 95% of people who start a diet will fail!

Tara looks into the 5 most popular diet trends, the pros and cons and how to tweak them so you can have long term success.

Some of the popular diet strategies she looks at include: