Justin Timberlake Announces 'The Man of the Woods' Tour Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Think small and lose big! That’s the advice from mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian when it comes to attaining the ultimate “revenge body.”
Céline Dion really has seen it all.
During her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, the 49-year-old singer invited a female fan onstage, unaware of what would happen next.
As seen in footage captured from a fan who was at the show, the woman, who appeared intoxicated, ...
Oprah Winfrey's acceptance speech was so powerful at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards that many fans think she might be suited to one day make a State of the Union address.
Tonya Harding and Tommy Wiseau put a new spin on the term biopic at the Golden Globes after-parties!
ABC’s once-promising freshman comedy, The Mayor, was taken off the schedule last week -- and now, we have a better idea as to why.
Carrie Underwood is "invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable."
That's what she sings on her latest track, "The Champion," which she teased in a commercial that aired at halftime during the NFL Wild Card game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.