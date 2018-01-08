Soup's On: January is National Soup Month - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Soup's On: January is National Soup Month

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — January is National Soup Month and with rain on its way there's no better time to cozy up with a big bowl. 

Chef Mike Almos from Circa in University Heights stopped by Morning Extra to share one of his favorite recipes and why you don't need a can opener to enjoy.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.