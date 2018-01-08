Top library checkouts in San Diego in 2017 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Top library checkouts in San Diego in 2017

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS SERVICE) — The San Diego County Library has released its top 15 checkout list for 2017. See if your favorite books, e-books and DVDs from last year made the list.

For recommendations of what to read in 2018, visit your local library or go online to see new arrivals.

The books and DVDs listed below are meant for adults. 

Books

  1. The Whistler” by John Grisham
  2. The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins
  3. All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr
  4. The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware
  5. Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child
  6. The Last Mile” by David Baldacci
  7. The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly
  8. Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty
  9. Bullseye” by James Patterson
  10. The Crossing” by Michael Connelly
  11. A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
  12. Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham
  13. The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah
  14. Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult
  15. The Life-changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” by Marie Kondo

DVDs

  1. The 5th Wave
  2. Joy
  3. Batman v Superman, Dawn of Justice
  4. Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
  5. Suicide Squad
  6. Captain America, Civil War
  7. Bridge of Spies
  8. Brooklyn
  9. Sully
  10. Star Wars. Episode VII, The Force Awakens
  11. The Big Short
  12. The Revenant
  13. The Huntsman, Winter’s War
  14. The Martian
  15. Game of Thrones. The Complete Fifth Season

EBooks

  1. The Whistler” by John Grisham
  2. Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child
  3. The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins
  4. The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly
  5. Turbo Twenty-Three” by Janet Evanovich
  6. Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty
  7. The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead
  8. Camino Island” by John Grisham
  9. The Last Mile” by David Baldacci
  10. The Fix” by David Baldacci
  11. Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes
  12. Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham
  13. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance
  14. The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict
  15. No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.