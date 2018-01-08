Sea of Suitcases: Passengers Without Bags at JFK Airport After Water Main Break at Baggage Claim

A golden retriever in Bangkok trotted right up to the door of a pet clinic and and announced himself.
A college sophomore was killed when an alleged drunken driver barreled into the entrance of a bar, authorities said.
The White House is still trying to douse the flames caused by the new expose about life in the Trump administration.
A homeless U.S. Army veteran recently received saving bonds that he’d given away at a pawn shop years ago — just when he needed them the most.
A Texas journalist who disappeared after texting her roommate that she believed a man was following her may have been confused as a result of medication she was taking, police said Monday.
As if the so-called "bomb cyclone" didn't disrupt air travel enough, a water main broke inside a busy terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport has caused even more headaches.