'American Idol' Won't Showcase 'Bad' Auditions in Revival: 'We W - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'American Idol' Won't Showcase 'Bad' Auditions in Revival: 'We Want the Humor, Not Exploitation'

Updated: Jan 8, 2018 7:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.