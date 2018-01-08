Point Loma Heights: Man attacked and killed with a hammer

A death in the Point Loma Heights section of San Diego Monday night prompted an investigation by homicide detectives.
The leading edge of a strong winter storm moved over the San Diego area Monday, bringing scattered light showers in advance of heavier rains forecast over the next several days.
An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death of a Coronado surfing coach during an early-morning outing in the ocean off Sunset Cliffs last week, authorities reported Monday.
The companion of a mother accused of distributing and selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley pleaded not guilty Monday to numerous felony charges, including employing a minor to sell drugs, furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 and child abuse.
A parolee who allegedly tried to steal an 80-foot cabin cruiser from the Marriott Marina in the Embarcadero area pleaded not guilty Monday to felony vandalism and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
A family awakened by a big blaze early Sunday morning had to rush to get 20 people out of their Rancho San Diego home.
The San Diego County Library has released its top 15 checkout list for 2017. See if your favorite books, e-books and DVDs from last year made the list.
A 72-year-old dementia patient who went missing in Ocean Beach is back with his family, San Diego police reported Monday.
How do you like your pizza? News 8 is taking you in the kitchen with a world-class pizza chef who's won several world championships and this just happens to be National Pizza Week. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Officine Buona Forchetta in Liberty Station with some of his secrets.
January is National Soup Month and with rain on its way there's no better time to cozy up with a big bowl.