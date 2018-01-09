Candace Cameron Bure & Lori Loughlin Bring Doppleganger Daughter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Candace Cameron Bure & Lori Loughlin Bring Doppleganger Daughters to Golden Globe After-Party -- See the Pic!

Updated: Jan 8, 2018 11:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.