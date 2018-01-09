Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate


Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he seeking the post to support Trump's agenda "in his mission to Make America Great Again."

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

The Republican Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

