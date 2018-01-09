Woman dies in collision with Border Patrol in Chula Vista

Skydiving isn't just for daredevils. Experienced divers, or fliers depending on how you look at it, say it's an educational experience.
Sewing is kind of a lost art that seems to be making a huge comeback. There is a workshop going on every Tuesday in Carlsbad where you can learn to sew - and you don't even need your own machine.
Young lives were cut short and now a man is on trial for a deadly DUI crash. Opening statements were delivered Tuesday in the trial of a former Miramar-based Marine accused of driving the wrong way while drunk and causing a head-on freeway collision that killed two UCSD medical students and injured three others.
If you're thinking of selling your home in 2018 - and want to avoid paying a large seller's commission - Purplebricks might be for you.
Rain and wind knocked out power to some 4,000 San Diego-area homes and business Tuesday as the first winter storm of the season drenched the county.
The county’s first significant winter storm has prompted a 72-hour general advisory for San Diego’s coastal waters and beach closures for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park in South County.
The new deaths were announced during a presentation by County health officials to the Board of Supervisors, who had asked during last week’s meeting if a flu emergency needed to be declared.
La Jolla is a premiere vacation destination nestled along seven miles of the Pacific Ocean coastline and the hub for global marine research.
A woman was fatally injured early Tuesday when her SUV was struck by a Border Patrol vehicle in a Chula Vista intersection, police said.