Woman dies in collision with Border Patrol in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A woman was fatally injured early Tuesday when her SUV was struck by a Border Patrol vehicle in a Chula Vista intersection, police said.



The collision happened about 12:35 a.m. at the rain-soaked intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Hunte Parkway, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx said. The Border Patrol agent was eastbound on Otay Lakes Road when, for unknown reasons, his SUV struck the victim's Pontiac Aztek that was southbound on Hunte Parkway, causing the Aztek to overturn.



The Aztek's driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where she was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m.



The Border Patrol officer, who was on duty and driving an agency vehicle, was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Foxx said.



There are reports that the Border Patrol SUV broadsided the driver's side of the Aztek, but the crash was still under investigation, Foxx said.



Chula Vista police asked drivers to avoid both directions of Otay Lakes Road between Fenton Street and Woods Drive and the northbound lanes of Hunte Parkway from King Creek Way to Otay Lakes Road, Foxx said. The Chula Vista police traffic division was still on the scene hours later.



Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.