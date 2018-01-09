Officials Find $22 Million Worth of Cocaine Hidden Inside Furniture

A teenage girl was pulled from the brink of death following Tuesday's tragic flooding and mudslides in Southern California.
In an act akin to trying to kill a fly with a sledgehammer, a California man set fire to a spider and burned up his apartment.
A Kentucky couple cracked eggs against their foreheads, all in the name of finding out the gender of their baby.
Speaking at the White House Tuesday, President Trump weighed in on the possibility of running against Oprah in 2020.
There was roaring applause as President Trump was welcomed at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night.
Police in Texas made a terminally ill boy's dream come true when he was appointed their chief for a day.
A cold case killing of a man found shot dead in his vehicle on the side of the road has been solved as a Georgia man was convicted of pulling the trigger nearly 20 years later.
A little girl in North Carolina has the incredible ability to do something most college students would struggle with: Recite the entire periodic table of elements.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen stepping out together Tuesday on a visit to a south London radio station.
This month marks the 30th season of Inside Edition’s first show, and much has changed since it premiered in 1989.