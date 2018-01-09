Bob Harper talks about the right way to diet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bob Harper talks about the right way to diet

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're hoping for a new you in this new year, but you're still not sure how to get your body in shape, Morning Extra has a guest who can help you achieve your goals.    

Bob Harper, known as the host of "The Biggest Loser," speaks to News 8 about his 'super carb diet' and book of the same name.

Harper focuses on nutrient-dense foods that are big in flavor and allow certain kinds of carbohydrates at targeted times during the day. 

In The Super Carb Diet you’ll find: 
- How to eat carbs earlier in the day for sustained energy 
- A list of super-carb foods 
- Limited snacks but larger and more varied meals 
- A way of eating that’s sustainable 
- Super-charged weight loss

