Bob Harper talks about the right way to diet

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're hoping for a new you in this new year, but you're still not sure how to get your body in shape, Morning Extra has a guest who can help you achieve your goals.

Bob Harper, known as the host of "The Biggest Loser," speaks to News 8 about his 'super carb diet' and book of the same name.

Harper focuses on nutrient-dense foods that are big in flavor and allow certain kinds of carbohydrates at targeted times during the day.

In The Super Carb Diet you’ll find:

- How to eat carbs earlier in the day for sustained energy

- A list of super-carb foods

- Limited snacks but larger and more varied meals

- A way of eating that’s sustainable

- Super-charged weight loss