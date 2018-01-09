Purplebricks: A new way to buy or sell your home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Purplebricks: A new way to buy or sell your home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're thinking of selling your home in 2018 - and want to avoid paying a large seller's commission -  Purplebricks might be for you. 

Offering a flat $3,200 seller's fee, the company is hoping it's success in the United Kingdom will take off here in Southern California. 

Eric Eckardt, the U.S. CEO of Purplebricks speaks to Morning Extra about expanding into San Diego and what sets the company apart.  

Some of the information Eric shared includes:   

Tips for sellers  

1. Declutter 

2. Depersonalize  

3. Disassociate  

4. Damage    

Tips for home-buyers  

1. Pre-qualification  

2. Determine what you can afford  

3. Work with an experienced agent   

