Trump faces presidential fitness test amid raised concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is getting his first medical checkup since taking office, a head-to-toe exam as questions swirl about his health and fitness.

At 71, he's the oldest person ever elected to the nation's highest office.

In advance, the president has pushed back vigorously against suggestions he's mentally unfit, declaring himself "a very stable genius."

Trump raised concern last month when he slurred some words on national TV. When asked about it, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed a dry throat, "nothing more than that."

More questions have been raised since then, given the reported comments of some of the people who deal with him day to day. Sanders denounced as "complete fantasy" a new book that portrays Trump as undisciplined, child-like and in over his head.

