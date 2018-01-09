New Year's Resolutions with Connie Britton, Bradley Whitford & J - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Year's Resolutions with Connie Britton, Bradley Whitford & Jamie Bell

Posted: Updated:

Back for his first show in 2018, James asks his guests about their new year's resolutions and learns Bradley Whitford has his eyes on timeliness and reading and Jamie Bell aims to gain weight, something that defies Connie Britton resolution logic.

