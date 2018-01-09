Spay-neuter coupons offered to curb influx of kittens at San Diego County shelters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In an effort to curb an expected influx of kittens dropped off at shelters in the spring, San Diego County Animal Services is offering spay-neuter coupons to pet owners throughout the month of January.



The coupons give a $100 discount for female felines and a $50 discount for males. The idea is to prevent shelters from being inundated with hundreds of kittens in the spring.



"Fluffy baby animals are cute, there is no doubt about that, but there aren't enough homes willing to take in a new kitten or two or three every year," said Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa. "As a result, the shelters get inundated with unwanted pets."



The number of kittens under two months old dropped off at county shelters peaked last May at 571. That broke the record set in May 2015, when 415 kittens were dropped off, according to the county.



The coupons are available to residents of San Diego, Santee, Carlsbad, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar and unincorporated areas.



Residents can pick up the coupons between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the Central Shelter in San Diego, the North Shelter in Carlsbad, the South Shelter in Bonita or by calling (619) 767-2675.



Pet owners may also choose from a specific list of veterinarians to perform the procedure and may save even more money.