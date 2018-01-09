Man rescued in Coronado after boat capsizes

CORONADO (CNS) - Lifeguards rescued a man from rough waters in storm-roiled San Diego Bay on Tuesday after his 65-foot sailboat began taking on water offshore from North Island.



The boater made an emergency call shortly before 10 a.m. to report his predicament in the harbor, said Evan Lowe, a lifeguard sergeant with the city of Coronado.



By the time lifeguards reached the uninjured man, he had inflated a small dinghy and set out in it in the choppy, wind-buffeted bay. Minutes later, the emergency personnel intercepted him and used a personal watercraft to bring him to shore, Lowe said.



The man's sailboat, meanwhile, sank, coming to rest in water shallow enough that its two masts protruded from the water, the sergeant said. The boater's name was not released.



During this morning's storm, about 10 other boats came loose from their moorings in Coronado and drifted out into the harbor. As of this afternoon, all of those vessels had beached themselves, Lowe said.