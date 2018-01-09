Hoping the sand bags will hold in fire zone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The heavy rain hitting San Diego has left North County residents in areas affected by the Lilac Fire on edge.

Those who live under charred hillsides have placed dozens of sand bags around their property in hopes they will provide added protection against any mudslides.

Free sandbags, fiber rolls and instructional brochures are available at a county facility in Bonsall for those who live in and around the burn area of the Lilac Fire, which blackened 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures after erupting in the Pala area on Dec. 7.

The Erosion Control Homeowners Assistance Center at 2370 Pala Road is generally open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, though its hours are subject to change. Department of Public Works employees are available there to advise people on how to protect their homes and yards and can make site visits to inspect and assess individual properties.

The county is also offering sandbags at more than two dozen other locations in preparation for the wet weather.

Free sand and bags (just bring a shovel to fill your bags) or free bags are generally available around the clock at the locations listed below, although you should call ahead to check:

Sand and Bags

Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

Bonsall Road Station: 2370 Pala Road, Bonsall, CA 92003: (See hours listed above)

Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)

Julian: 1587 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036 P: 760-765-0511

Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only:

Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512 (currently re-stocking)

Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516 (currently re-stocking)

Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001 (currently re-stocking)

Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

Descanso: 9718 River Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-4731

Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391

Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ramona (Witch Creek): 27330 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065P: 760-789-1448

Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914 (currently re-stocking)

Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

Call 211 or visit readysandiego.org/el-nino to find the location for sandbags nearest you.

ReadySanDiego.org also has a flooding page with information about protecting yourself and your property.

