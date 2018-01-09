Report details death of San Diego fire engineer Cory Iverson

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- Cal Fire released new details Tuesday in the death of a San Diego firefighter who died while battling the Thomas Fire last month in Ventura County.

The report says engineer Cory Iverson died on a hillside above Fillmore after being surrounded by spot fires in windy conditions.

On December 14, Iverson’s strike team was in an area above an avocado orchard when a mayday call went out around 9:30 a.m.

A Cal Fire captain was on a nearby overlook supervising the operation, according to the Green Sheet report obtained by CBS News 8 under California Public Records Act.

The report outlines the sequence of events that led to Iverson's death and includes photographs of the area where Iverson lost his life.

It says the 32-year old father was retreating through "chest to head high" brush and radioed for “immediate air support” to put out the spot fires.

Iverson and four other firefighters had been wearing hose packs to string out fire hose along a dirt fire break that had been cut by a bulldozer.

The rest of the strike team was able to get out uninjured but Iverson became surrounded as more and more spot fires broke out.

The report said there was no fire safety shelter deployment by Iverson and he was found in a deep gulch.

He suffered fatal thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

A section entitled “lessons learned" said as multiple spot fires started breaking out there should have been a tactical pause in the operation and "a re-evaluation should have taken place."

The report said multiple retardant and water drops were made to try and stop the fire from reaching Iverson but the effort was unsuccessful. A member of his strike team eventually located his body.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Iverson’s pregnant wife and 2-year-old daughter who live in the North County