UC San Diego among the top four universities in the West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The University of California system dominates among public colleges in the West in an analysis of the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings published Tuesday, with UC San Diego among the top four, while Los Angeles County has the highest concentration of top private schools.

Six of the nine UC campuses made the WSJ/THE top 10 list of public institutions in the West: UCLA, Berkeley, Davis and San Diego make up the top four, while Santa Barbara and Irvine number sixth and seventh. San Diego State University took the 27th spot.

In the national rankings, published last year, UCLA was number 25.

Stanford University leads the list of top private schools in the West, while the next six slots are held by schools in Los Angeles County -- the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, University of Southern California, Pomona College, Claremont McKenna College, Occidental College and Scripps College, respectively. Pitzer College was 10th. The University of San Diego took the 20th spot.

Stanford is ranked third nationally, behind number one Harvard and number two Columbia University.

The rankings consider resources, student engagement, outcomes -- such as graduation rates and graduate salaries -- and the learning environment in comparing institutions.