Michael Wolff: You Should Believe All Of 'Fire And Fury' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michael Wolff: You Should Believe All Of 'Fire And Fury'

Posted: Updated:

'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' author Michael Wolff takes Stephen through some of the biggest bombshells of his bestseller.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.