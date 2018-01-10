Man recovering after vicious pit bull attack

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A man is recovering after being viciously attacked by a pair of dogs on Sunday in the College area.

The pit bull dogs, Goldie and Ace, were locked up after being accused of attacking a man in his 70’s over the weekend while he was on his nightly walk.

Ricky Hearron was closing up Fly Guyz Barber Shop when heard the screams of the man and ran to help. “He started saying, ‘get the animal off me! Get the animal off of me!’”

Hearron said he and another man clapped their hands trying to get the dogs to stop their attack. “There was another gentleman, kinda like an angel. He got closer and kicked the dogs off a bit, you know,” said Hearron.

The dogs ran from the scene to a nearby residence, but hours later they were captured in National City – more than eleven miles away.

“We are assuming someone took them and dumped them there in National City,” said Daniel Desousa with Animal Control.

On Tuesday, the dogs sat waiting out the state mandated ten day quarantine for rabies.

One of the dogs, Ace, was micro-chipped and licensed and has had a run in with animal control before.

The dogs’ owner has been contacted and can object to the dogs being euthanized, but so far the county does not know what the dogs’ owner will do.

The victim can also pursue criminal charges and a civil lawsuit against the dog’s owner who has not been named by Animal Control – at this time.

Animal Control said there have not been any cases of rabies in dogs or cats in San Diego County in 29 years; however, the state of California still requires that animals be quarantined for rabies when they attack someone.