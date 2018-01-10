Man recovering after vicious pit bull attack

Father Joe's Villages Tuesday announced a temporary increase in the number of shelter beds it is providing as the first rainstorm of the season continues.
The University of California system dominates among public colleges in the West in an analysis of the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings published Tuesday, with UC San Diego among the top four, while Los Angeles County has the highest concentration of top private schools.
A strong winter storm buffeted the San Diego area Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses, flooding roadways, tangling traffic and prompting a 24-hour closure of SeaWorld.
It's not often we see rain in San Diego County, and when we do, it's a pretty big deal. The recent rain has been a great relief for so many of us and for the wildlife as well.
Cal Fire released new details Tuesday in the death of a San Diego firefighter who died while battling the Thomas Fire last month in Ventura County. The report says engineer Cory Iverson died on a hillside above Fillmore after being surrounded by spot fires in windy conditions.
The heavy rain hitting San Diego has left North County residents in areas affected by the Lilac Fire on edge.
Lifeguards rescued a man from rough waters in storm-roiled San Diego Bay on Tuesday after his 65-foot sailboat began taking on water offshore from North Island.
A local wounded warrior is one step closer to having the home of his dreams. The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted a "Walls of Honor" event Tuesday for Marine veteran Brandon Dodson and his family. The foundation is building his family a specially adapted smart home in Vista.
In an effort to curb an expected influx of kittens dropped off at shelters in the spring, San Diego County Animal Services is offering spay-neuter coupons to pet owners throughout the month of January.