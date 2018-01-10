Willie Geist Raves About Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Promotion, Says He' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Willie Geist Raves About Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Promotion, Says He's Been In Touch With Matt Lauer (Exclusive)

Updated: Jan 10, 2018 2:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.