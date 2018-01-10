78-Year-Old Bodybuilder Hopes to Win a World Championship

A dog was among the family members airlifted off the roof of a home after mudslides turned a Southern California community into a disaster zone this week.
After catastrophic fires in northern California destroyed thousands of homes in October, hundreds of household cats remain missing, but a group of volunteers is making it their mission to bring them to their rightful owners.
An energetic puppy got a royal welcome into his new life as a therapy dog when he received a special visit from Kate Middleton.
The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its massive search for a missing Oklahoma pilot who vanished while on a mission to retrieve a rescue dog.
A 99-year-old lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan is receiving quite the birthday present for her upcoming milestone birthday, a special treat from her favorite NFL team.