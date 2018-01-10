When Your Catfish Is Actually a Fish with Sally Hawkins - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

When Your Catfish Is Actually a Fish with Sally Hawkins

A Tinder date gets off to an odd start when a large fish man shows up to meet a normal human female, but the two hit it off until one small miscue derails the early chemistry.

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  The Late Late Show with James Corden

