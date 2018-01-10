Severely injured dog now ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — A dog whose fall from a moving truck left her so severely injured she lost a leg has now recovered enough to become available for adoption.

The Australian cattle dog jumped out of the bed of a pickup in Fallbrook on Dec. 7. She was spotted limping along the side of Interstate 15 but wasn’t caught until four days later when she made her way to the truck scales.

County Animal Services was called in and animal control officers took the injured dog to an emergency veterinary hospital. During her care, veterinarians found she had ruptured an Achilles tendon and her left hind leg had to be amputated.

Animal Services was able to find the owner who said the dog escaped from her crate and jumped out. The owner couldn’t afford the extensive veterinary care and turned the dog over to Animal Services. The department’s donation-driven Spirit Fund covered the cost.

The dog is approximately 3 years old and was named Cookie. She has recovered from her surgery and other wounds from her fall have also healed. While only three-legged, shelter staff say Cookie can still lead a very active life.

She’s described as a high-energy dog who loves people. Cookie would need an owner with the energy that matches hers and who also has a lot of space for her to run around. She would likely do best as an only dog but if you have other dogs and qualify as one of the top adoption candidates, you can bring your pets to the shelter to see if they all get along.

Animal Services is accepting special adoption applications for Cookie until the close of business on Sunday, Jan. 14. The applications can be dropped off at any of the department’s three shelters or sent in electronically via email to dasinfo@sdcounty.ca.gov.

After Animal Services has reviewed all of the applications, the leading candidates will be invited to visit with Cookie at the shelter in Carlsbad. The staff will then select a new home and family for the dog.

Cookie is just one of dozens of animals who has benefited from the Spirit Fund. If you’d like to help other animals like Cookie, you can donate online on the department’s website.

See adorable Cookie in action in the video below: