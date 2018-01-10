Severely injured dog now ready for adoption

Skydiving isn't just for daredevils. Experienced divers, or fliers depending on how you look at it, say it's an educational experience.
Author Georgia Hunter had heard stories about her relatives and ancestors and decided to start digging a bit deeper.
Are you ready for a new workout for the new year? Parkour is an art of movement in which you train the body and mind to move through any environment while overcoming obstacles.
Income inequality in San Diego County continues to increase, despite some of the lowest unemployment numbers since the late 1990s.
If you're a parent that struggles with teaching your kids empathy and gratitude for others you're not alone. Year round we can help our kids make a difference right here in our community through a program called Tomorrow's Heroes Today.
Are you having trouble losing weight? It may not be what you eat, but more when you eat it. The Salk Institute here in San Diego is doing some groundbreaking research on this topic.
They can live up to 50 years in the wild and up to 70 years in captivity. But many species of cockatoos are endangered.
On Morning Extra we're talking about the EPIC Series, which is a fun obstacle course taking place in Chula Vista.
Are you really trying to stick to your new year's resolution? Maybe you're trying to stop something like drinking, or start something like a new diet or sticking to a budget.
Are you a hand shaker or a hugger? Well, it turns out, it may be better for your health to give and receive a hug.