Pit bull terrier Maybelline may be the perfect addition to your family

Name: Maybelline

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

ID #: 157676

Adoption Fee: $95

Maybelline is a 6-year old pit bull terrier in need of a loving home. She’s the perfect little pocket-sized package! Sweet, affectionate and cuddly - oh and did we mention adorable? Her previous owners described her as the kind of dog that is always by your side and will shamelessly hop into bed with you. She would love to be the only pet in your home so she can be the center of your love and affection!

Maybelline’s adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Maybelline is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.