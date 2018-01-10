Pit bull terrier Maybelline may be the perfect addition to your - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pit bull terrier Maybelline may be the perfect addition to your family

Name: Maybelline    
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
ID #: 157676
Adoption Fee: $95

Maybelline is a 6-year old pit bull terrier in need of a loving home. She’s the perfect little pocket-sized package! Sweet, affectionate and cuddly - oh and did we mention adorable? Her previous owners described her as the kind of dog that is always by your side and will shamelessly hop into bed with you. She would love to be the only pet in your home so she can be the center of your love and affection! 

Maybelline’s adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Maybelline is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012. 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

