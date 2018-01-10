Body found alongside San Diego River in Mission Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found alongside San Diego River in Mission Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was found Wednesday alongside the San Diego River in Mission Valley.

The discovery off the 1600 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Qualcomm Way, was reported about 12:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the dead person, described only as male, for autopsy and identification purposes, SDPD Officer Joshua Hodge said.

There were no indications of any suspicious circumstances in connection with the fatality, Hodge said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.