Body found alongside San Diego River in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was found Wednesday alongside the San Diego River in Mission Valley.
The discovery off the 1600 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Qualcomm Way, was reported about 12:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.
The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the dead person, described only as male, for autopsy and identification purposes, SDPD Officer Joshua Hodge said.
There were no indications of any suspicious circumstances in connection with the fatality, Hodge said.
A new awareness campaign that shines light on methods sex traffickers use to recruit victims launched this week in San Diego County.
A San Diego City Council committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal to earmark some hotel tax proceeds for programs for the homeless.
SeaWorld San Diego will kick off its SeaWorld Inside Look this weekend. The event gives guests the chance to learn more about the animals living at the marine-life park. They will also get a behind the scenes look into how the park cares for them on a daily basis.
Cleanup was underway on Tuesday in National City after an iconic marquee collapsed during the winter storm that just rolled through.
Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents coastal areas of San Diego County and part of Orange County, announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election to Congress, where he has served 18 years.
A dog whose fall from a moving truck left her so severely injured she lost a leg has now recovered enough to become available for adoption.
What would you do if you woke up to an intruder inside your home? Maybe you have a firearm, but if you couldn't get to it fast enough, what is your plan B?
Despite this two-day rain storm that's wrapping up, overall, we've had a very dry fall and winter. Jeff Stephenson, a principal water resources specialist for the San Diego County Water Authority, spoke with Morning Extra about the impact the recent rain will have and how the water supply for 2018 is looking.
Despite this two-day rain storm that's wrapping up, overall, we've had a very dry fall and winter. Jeff Stephenson, a principal water resources specialist for the San Diego County Water Authority, spoke with Morning Extra about the impact the recent rain will have and how the water supply for 2018 is looking.