Body found alongside San Diego River in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was found Wednesday alongside the San Diego River in Mission Valley.



The discovery off the 1600 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Qualcomm Way, was reported about 12:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.



The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the dead person, described only as male, for autopsy and identification purposes, SDPD Officer Joshua Hodge said.



There were no indications of any suspicious circumstances in connection with the fatality, Hodge said.