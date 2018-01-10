Cleanup efforts underway at former Bay Theatre in National City

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cleanup was underway on Tuesday in National City after an iconic marquee collapsed during the winter storm that just rolled through.

Strong winds toppled the sign atop the former Bay Theatre causing it to smash into the sidewalk below.

The landmark movie-house sign toppled over amid the windy deluge. The yellow-and-white, roughly three-story-tall structure atop the Bay Theatre - featuring a giant "B," "A" and "Y," from top to bottom - crashed down at some point during the night or early morning Tuesday, landing on a sidewalk and breaking apart, National City Emergency Services Director Frank Parra said.



The partial collapse of the 1940s-era building, which in recent years has been home to a church congregation, caused no reported injuries, though it did force a road closure.