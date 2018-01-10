Caught on Camera: Accused drone thief learns camera not his friend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A suspected drone thief is under arrest after video of the crime aired on News 8.

The surveillance footage was all investigators had to go on, but it turned out to be the only thing they needed.

The man known as the “serial drone thief” was identified as 41-year-old Andrew McCollom. He was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to grand theft charges.

In the surveillance video, a man matching McCollom’s description is seen walking into EZ Drone on Miramar Road and running off with a DGI Pro Platinum Drone and two extra batteries worth more than $1,500.

The getaway car was also captured by the surveillance video.

Since the arrest, the owner of EZ Drone is resting easier. “We are making steps in the right direction – robberies we actually caught,” said Sean Daniels.

According to Sean, the same man, McCollom, was also caught on video last year stealing another drone from Drones Made Easy.

Sean said he also lost the employee who was working at the time of the drone theft. “He was scared to come into work,” he said.

Since the theft, Sean said he has beefed up security and is confident no one will ever get away with ripping him off again.