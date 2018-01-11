Sarah Jessica Parker Jokes to Stephen Colbert ‘There’s an Opening’ for a Role in ‘Sex and the City 3’

Mariah Carey is continuing to shake the weight off!
ET has learned that the 47-year-old singer has already lost more than 30 pounds since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery last November, and feeling better than ever.
A source tells ET that Carey has been staying fit and fabulous since surgery by...
Tony winner and GRAMMY-nominated performer Lena Hall has a busy year ahead -- including an ambitious new music project Obsessed, the upcoming film Becks, in which she plays a lesbian Brooklyn singer-songwriter who moves back in with her Midwestern Catholic mother, as well as a role on TNT’s n...
Khloe Kardashian is trying to stay positive.
In a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 33-year-old reality star has a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian West about their brother Rob Kardashian's ongoing public feud and legal drama with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.
"Did you see...
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may be moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Khloe as well as the entire Kardashian clan, a source tells ET.
Dame Helen Mirren has mingled with the royal family, but she still isn't expecting an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding.
Happy birthday, Cash Warren! Jessica Alba took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate her husband’s 39th birthday.