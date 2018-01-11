14th annual Ronald McDonald Dream House Raffle tickets available

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Ronald McDonald Dream House Raffle has to be the least expensive way to get your hands on a multi-million-dollar property in La Jolla - and feel good about getting the keys, knowing you're helping others.

The 5,000-square-foot estate features ocean views and – if luck is on your side – it could be yours for just $150.

The annual raffle is underway now and proceeds from the raffle go to San Diego's Ronald McDonald house.

Ashley Jacobs reports from La Jolla with your sneak peek at what may be your new home.

Visit SDRaffle.com to purchase tickets.