14th annual Ronald McDonald Dream House Raffle tickets available

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Ronald McDonald Dream House Raffle has to be the least expensive way to get your hands on a multi-million-dollar property in La Jolla - and feel good about getting the keys, knowing you're helping others.  

The 5,000-square-foot estate features ocean views and – if luck is on your side – it could be yours for just $150.  

The annual raffle is underway now and proceeds from the raffle go to San Diego's Ronald McDonald house.  

Visit SDRaffle.com to purchase tickets. 

